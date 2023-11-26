Can we expect Cole Smith scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Smith has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.