Butler vs. Boise State November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) play the Boise State Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This clash will begin at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Butler vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Butler Players to Watch
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 9.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Rice: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Boise State Players to Watch
Butler vs. Boise State Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Butler AVG
|Butler Rank
|231st
|72
|Points Scored
|82.3
|65th
|132nd
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|111th
|153rd
|34
|Rebounds
|34
|153rd
|229th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|294th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|334th
|10
|Assists
|13.8
|148th
|168th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|79th
