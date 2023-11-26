Butler vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
The Boise State Broncos (3-2) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Butler matchup in this article.
Butler vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Butler vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-1.5)
|144.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-0.5)
|144.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Butler has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Boise State has won one game against the spread this season.
- Broncos games have gone over the point total twice this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.