The Boise State Broncos (3-2) welcome in the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Broncos have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Butler is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 296th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 82.3 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 68.2 the Broncos give up.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Butler is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.

At home, the Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.3).

Butler drained more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule