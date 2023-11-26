Alec Pierce has a good matchup when his Indianapolis Colts face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers concede 270.7 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Pierce has reeled in 18 balls (on 33 targets) for 264 yards (26.4 per game) so far this season.

Pierce vs. the Buccaneers

Pierce vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed eight opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is giving up 270.7 yards per contest this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, Pierce has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pierce has been targeted on 33 of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He has averaged 8.0 yards per target (264 yards on 33 targets).

Pierce, in 10 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

