Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wayne County, Indiana has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeastern High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Parker City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.