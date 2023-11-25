The Valparaiso Beacons (0-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the UAB Blazers (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Beacons put up 10.0 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).

When Valparaiso allowed fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 5-8.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers scored were just 0.5 fewer points than the Beacons gave up (71.4).

UAB went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Valparaiso Schedule