How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (0-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the UAB Blazers (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Valparaiso vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons put up 10.0 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).
- When Valparaiso allowed fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 5-8.
- Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers scored were just 0.5 fewer points than the Beacons gave up (71.4).
- UAB went 8-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|L 75-62
|Lantz Arena
|11/18/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 76-54
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
