Saturday's game between the UAB Blazers (3-1) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-3) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with UAB taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on November 25.

The Beacons enter this game on the heels of a 61-49 loss to Southern Miss on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, Valparaiso 62

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Valparaiso Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beacons had a -355 scoring differential last season, falling short by 11.8 points per game. They put up 59.6 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball and gave up 71.4 per outing to rank 323rd in college basketball.

Valparaiso scored fewer points in conference action (58.5 per game) than overall (59.6).

At home, the Beacons scored 63.0 points per game last season, 6.1 more than they averaged away (56.9).

At home, Valparaiso allowed 71.8 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 71.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.