Saturday's game that pits the Southern Jaguars (1-4) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) at Athletics-Recreation Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-73 in favor of Southern. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023

4:00 PM ET

Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 75, Valparaiso 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-2.0)

Southern (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Valparaiso has a 3-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern, who is 1-4-0 ATS. The Beacons have hit the over in one game, while Jaguars games have gone over three times.

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and give up 67.8 per outing (135th in college basketball).

The 35.6 rebounds per game Valparaiso averages rank 113th in the nation, and are 4.6 fewer than the 40.2 its opponents record per outing.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (220th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 its opponents make while shooting 26.0% from deep.

The Beacons average 85.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (303rd in college basketball), and give up 80.9 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

Valparaiso has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (47th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (99th in college basketball).

