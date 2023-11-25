The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will hope to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Valparaiso vs. Southern Betting Trends

Valparaiso has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Beacons have gone over the point total just once this season.

Southern has won just one game against the spread this year.

A total of three Jaguars games this year have hit the over.

