The Southern Jaguars (1-4) will hope to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons are shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 16.3 percentage points lower than the 54.5% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Beacons are the 105th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 359th.

The 71.4 points per game the Beacons score are 19.0 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (90.4).

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Valparaiso fared better in home games last year, posting 72.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Beacons allowed 69.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.8.

Valparaiso sunk 6.8 threes per game with a 31.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 29.6% three-point percentage).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule