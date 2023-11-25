The UCF Knights (5-6) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF has the 100th-ranked defense this season (404.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 493.8 yards per game. Houston's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 31.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 82nd with 24.6 points per contest.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Houston Key Statistics

UCF Houston 493.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.4 (85th) 404.9 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (108th) 234.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (106th) 259.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (52nd) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has recorded 1,821 yards (165.5 ypg) on 122-of-200 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,160 yards on 190 carries while finding paydirt 14 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 81 times for 542 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's leads his squad with 908 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 68 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 33 passes for 755 yards (68.6 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Xavier Townsend has hauled in 26 catches for 274 yards, an average of 24.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,639 yards on 243-of-376 passing with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 405 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 94 times for 456 yards (41.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has collected 61 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 815 (74.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 42 passes and compiled 503 receiving yards (45.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Matthew Golden has racked up 404 reciving yards (36.7 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

