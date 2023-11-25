Big Ten opponents square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is favored by 4.5 points. The point total is 53.5.

Purdue is averaging 22.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 95th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 103rd, surrendering 30.4 points per game. Indiana ranks 104th with 331.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 384.4 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Purdue vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Purdue -4.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Purdue vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Purdue Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Boilermakers rank -14-worst with 438.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 86th by allowing 393.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Over the last three contests, the Boilermakers rank 0-worst in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and -57-worst in scoring defense (31.3 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three contests, Purdue ranks -45-worst in passing offense (178.3 passing yards per game) and -98-worst in passing defense (285.7 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Boilermakers rank 10th-best in rushing offense over the last three games (260.3 rushing yards per game), they've been less effective defensively with 108 rushing yards allowed per game (62nd-ranked).

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Purdue has hit the over twice.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

The teams have hit the over in six of Purdue's 11 games with a set total.

Purdue has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Purdue has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Bet on Purdue to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has 2,112 pass yards for Purdue, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 81 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has 765 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has carried the ball 102 times for 668 yards (60.7 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has registered 40 catches and seven touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 34.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 throws.

Kydran Jenkins has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 12 TFL and 51 tackles.

So far Dillon Thieneman leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 92 tackles and four interceptions this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.