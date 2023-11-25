Purdue vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) will play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 51 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-3)
|51
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-3.5)
|51.5
|-154
|+128
Purdue vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Indiana is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Hoosiers are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
