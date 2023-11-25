Our projection model predicts the Purdue Boilermakers will take down the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, November 25 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ross-Ade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Purdue vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (53.5) Purdue 28, Indiana 24

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Boilermakers' record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Purdue has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

There have been six Boilermakers games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for Purdue games this season.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 40.0% chance to win.

So far this season, the Hoosiers have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Indiana is 5-2 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Hoosiers' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average over/under in Indiana games this year is 5.4 less points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Boilermakers vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Purdue 22.9 30.4 28.7 33.7 16.0 26.4 Indiana 21.4 29.5 21.3 21.0 23.3 44.3

