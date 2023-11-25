Big 12 foes will meet when the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) meet the BYU Cougars (5-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 36, BYU 18

Oklahoma State 36, BYU 18 Oklahoma State has gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

The Cowboys have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

BYU has been an underdog in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

The Cougars have not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-16.5)



Oklahoma State (-16.5) Oklahoma State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

BYU owns a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Five of Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.

This season, four of BYU's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 56.5 is 5.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma State (29.3 points per game) and BYU (22.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.3 51.9 Implied Total AVG 29.3 30.8 27.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 49 50.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29.3 31 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

