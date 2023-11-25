Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) play the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Fighting Irish are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 25.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Stanford matchup in this article.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-25.5)
|51.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-25.5)
|51.5
|-4500
|+1600
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has put together a 7-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 25.5-point favorites.
- Stanford is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Cardinal have been an underdog by 25.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
