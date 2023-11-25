The No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) go on the road to match up against the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Notre Dame has the 46th-ranked offense this year (420.9 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 275.5 yards allowed per game. Stanford has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 21st-worst in points (20.4 per game) and fifth-worst in points surrendered (36 per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Notre Dame Stanford 420.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.1 (98th) 275.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.3 (127th) 163.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (109th) 257.5 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (57th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (29th) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (129th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,549 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 1,103 rushing yards on 185 carries with 14 touchdowns.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 49 times for 299 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 24 receptions for 446 yards (40.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 38.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Rico Flores Jr.'s 26 catches have yielded 387 yards and one touchdown.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 2,095 yards (190.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 58.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 295 yards (26.8 ypg) on 98 carries with three touchdowns.

Justin Lamson has totaled 252 yards on 110 carries with four touchdowns.

Elic Ayomanor has collected 55 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 955 (86.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 90 times and has six touchdowns.

Tiger Bachmeier has totaled 409 receiving yards (37.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Sam Roush's 27 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 283 yards (25.7 ypg).

