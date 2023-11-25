Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stanford Cardinal go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Fighting Irish. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Stanford (+25.5) Over (50.5) Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

The Fighting Irish have seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 25.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Fighting Irish have played 11 games this year and seven of them have gone over the total.

Notre Dame games have had an average of 51.2 points this season, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Stanford Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinal have a 6.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinal's ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Stanford is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 25.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Cardinal's 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

The average total in Stanford games this year is 7.8 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Fighting Irish vs. Cardinal 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 37.5 16.0 43.7 11.8 27.3 25.5 Stanford 20.4 36.0 17.3 34.0 24.0 38.4

