It'll be the No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) versus the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) in college football play at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Notre Dame vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17 Notre Dame has been favored on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 7-2 in those games.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Stanford has won two out of the nine games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Cardinal have been at least a +1400 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Fighting Irish have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+25.5)



Stanford (+25.5) Notre Dame has seven wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 25.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In 11 games played Stanford has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 25.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, eight of Notre Dame's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

In the Stanford's 11 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.9 points per game, 7.4 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Notre Dame

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 52.1 49.8 Implied Total AVG 33.7 37.1 27.8 ATS Record 7-3-1 5-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 5-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.3 58 58.7 Implied Total AVG 37.5 37.3 37.6 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 0-5 2-2

