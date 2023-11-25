Saturday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) and North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) going head to head at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 67-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Tar Heels enter this matchup following a 54-51 victory against Vermont on Friday.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 54-51 victory against Vermont in their most recent outing on Friday. The Wildcats' last contest on Friday ended in a 77-61 victory against Western Kentucky. In the Tar Heels' win, Deja Kelly led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists). Serena Sundell scored a team-best 21 points for the Wildcats in the victory.

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 67, North Carolina 54

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, North Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 76) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 162) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 259) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 339) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tar Heels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 58) on November 19

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 114) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 253) on November 11

69-35 at home over Presbyterian (No. 314) on November 6

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Kelly: 15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG%

20.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 64.6 FG% Sundell: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Gabby Gregory: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Taryn Sides: 4.4 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball and are allowing 48.2 per outing to rank eighth in college basketball.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +113 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 50.0 per contest (18th in college basketball).

