MAC opponents will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) battle the Ball State Cardinals (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15

Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15 Miami (OH) has been favored on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The RedHawks have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

Ball State has entered the game as an underdog nine times this season and won twice.

The Cardinals have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and are in those contests.

The RedHawks have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-4.5)



Miami (OH) (-4.5) Miami (OH) is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in six chances.

In Ball State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this year and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) This season, six of Miami (OH)'s 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 35.5 points.

This season, eight of Ball State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 35.5 points.

Miami (OH) averages 28.2 points per game against Ball State's 18.5, totaling 11.2 points over the matchup's over/under of 35.5.

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 41 44.7 Implied Total AVG 26.9 25 28.2 ATS Record 8-2-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 48.5 46.4 Implied Total AVG 30 29.3 30.5 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 0-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

