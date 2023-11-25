Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Martin County, Indiana today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern Greene High School at Loogootee High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Loogootee, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.