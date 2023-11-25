Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Indiana, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lapel High School at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lapel High School at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.