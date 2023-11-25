SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is LSU vs. Texas A&M?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 37, Texas A&M 27

LSU 37, Texas A&M 27 LSU has compiled a 7-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Tigers have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and won in each game.

This season, Texas A&M has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and won that game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+12.5)



Texas A&M (+12.5) LSU has six wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 5-5-1 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) Six of LSU's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 66.5 points.

This season, Texas A&M has played just two games with a combined score over 66.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 66.5 is 14.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (46.8 points per game) and Texas A&M (34.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62 63.3 60.6 Implied Total AVG 37.7 42.8 32.6 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-1-0 4-1-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 5-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 49.6 52.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 36.7 28.3 ATS Record 5-5-1 4-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

