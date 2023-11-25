The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

James Madison ranks 29th in points scored this season (33.3 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 18.9 points allowed per game. With 431.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina ranks 31st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 60th, surrendering 370.8 total yards per game.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

James Madison Coastal Carolina 425.6 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.5 (36th) 330.5 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (54th) 140.7 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (59th) 284.9 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (33rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 3,089 yards (280.8 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 68.4% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 306 rushing yards on 87 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 559 rushing yards on 124 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 495 yards on 112 carries, scoring four times.

Elijah Sarratt's 969 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 68 receptions and five touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has put up a 952-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 48 passes on 81 targets.

Phoenix Sproles has compiled 36 grabs for 288 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (174.5 yards per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has run the ball 83 times for 377 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has run for 273 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 841 receiving yards on 60 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Jared Brown has caught 55 passes and compiled 721 receiving yards (65.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker's 16 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 337 yards (30.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.