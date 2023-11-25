A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8) face off against the Indiana Hoosiers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 51 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-3) 51 -150 +125
FanDuel Purdue (-3.5) 51.5 -154 +128

Week 13 Odds

Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Indiana has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 3 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • Purdue is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

