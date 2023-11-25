The Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Princeton Tigers (4-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The game airs on FSW Live.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FSW Live

Indiana vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 84.0 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 61.6 the Tigers give up.

Indiana has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Princeton's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 84.0 points.

The Tigers score 68.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 63.8 the Hoosiers give up.

Princeton is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.

The Tigers are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Hoosiers concede to opponents (38.4%).

The Hoosiers make 49.6% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.3 FG%

17.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.3 FG% Yarden Garzon: 12.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

12.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Sara Scalia: 16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Sydney Parrish: 7.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Indiana Schedule