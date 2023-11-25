Saturday's game that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) against the Indiana State Sycamores (2-3) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Northern Illinois. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Sycamores enter this game following a 64-52 win over Radford on Thursday.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Indiana State 69

Other MVC Predictions

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Indiana State has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (one).

Indiana State Leaders

Bella Finnegan: 13 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

13 PTS, 2.4 STL, 35 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Mya Glanton: 8.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 51.9 FG%

8.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 51.9 FG% Kiley Bess: 11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Chelsea Cain: 12.8 PTS, 48.1 FG%

12.8 PTS, 48.1 FG% Ella Sawyer: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.6 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 75 per contest (324th in college basketball).

