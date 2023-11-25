Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) against the Princeton Tigers (4-1) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-70 in favor of Indiana. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Hoosiers took care of business in their last game 71-57 against Tennessee on Thursday.

Indiana vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FSW Live

Indiana vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 71, Princeton 70

Other Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Indiana is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 105) on November 17

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 161) on November 19

96-43 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 248) on November 9

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.3 FG%

17.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 60.3 FG% Yarden Garzon: 12.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

12.6 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Sara Scalia: 16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

16.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Sydney Parrish: 7.2 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +101 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.0 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (187th in college basketball).

