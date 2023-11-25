Horizon teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Washington State Cougars playing the Green Bay Phoenix.

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Michigan Chippewas at Milwaukee Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops UMKC Kangaroos at Cleveland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Detroit Mercy Titans at Georgia Southern Eagles 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Youngstown State Penguins 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Chattanooga Mocs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

