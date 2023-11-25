The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) are favored (-6.5) to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Evansville's four games has gone over 141.5 points.

Evansville has an average total of 143.4 in its contests this year, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Purple Aces are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

Evansville has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Purple Aces have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Evansville has a 75% chance to win.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 139.9 76 151.9 136.1 Southeast Missouri State 24 80% 77.5 139.9 75.9 151.9 150.2

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces score 84.6 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 80.8 the Redhawks give up.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-21-0 0-0 19-12-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 2-1 19-11-0

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Evansville Southeast Missouri State 3-10 Home Record 9-4 1-14 Away Record 5-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

