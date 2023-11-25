Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 80-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Evansville, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Evansville is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) versus Southeast Missouri State. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 141.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Line: Evansville -6.5

Evansville -6.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Evansville -300, Southeast Missouri State +230

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 80, Southeast Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State

Pick ATS: Evansville (-6.5)



Evansville (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces outscore opponents by 25.8 points per game (scoring 84.6 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential overall.

Evansville pulls down 38.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Evansville connects on 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (244th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.0.

The Purple Aces average 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and give up 72.3 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

Evansville has committed 5.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (93rd in college basketball action) while forcing 16.2 (25th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.