The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-6.5) 141.5 -300 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Evansville covered 10 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Purple Aces games hit the over 19 out of 31 times last season.

Southeast Missouri State put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 19 of the Redhawks' games last year went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.