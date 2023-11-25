The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Redhawks allow to opponents.

Evansville has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Purple Aces sit at 34th.

The Purple Aces record just 3.8 more points per game (84.6) than the Redhawks allow (80.8).

When Evansville scores more than 80.8 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Evansville fared better at home last year, averaging 65.2 points per game, compared to 61 per game on the road.

The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79 in away games.

Evansville made 6.9 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule