The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Redhawks allow to opponents.
  • Evansville has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Purple Aces sit at 34th.
  • The Purple Aces record just 3.8 more points per game (84.6) than the Redhawks allow (80.8).
  • When Evansville scores more than 80.8 points, it is 2-0.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Evansville fared better at home last year, averaging 65.2 points per game, compared to 61 per game on the road.
  • The Purple Aces allowed 73.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79 in away games.
  • Evansville made 6.9 threes per game with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 76-57 Show Me Center
11/18/2023 Ball State W 74-50 Ford Center
11/24/2023 @ Chattanooga W 85-77 McKenzie Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State - McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa - Ford Center

