The Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) are 5.5-point favorites when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) in conference play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The point total is set at 35.5 for the outing.

Miami (OH) ranks 64th in points scored this season (28.2 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 16.5 points allowed per game. Ball State ranks 11th-worst in points per game (18.5), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FBS with 25.1 points ceded per contest.

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Miami (OH) vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -5.5 -110 -110 35.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Ball State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cardinals are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 324 yards per game (-83-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are conceding 231 (10th-best).

In their past three games, the Cardinals are scoring 25 points per game (-11-worst in college football) and giving up 14.7 per game (28th).

Ball State is accumulating 89.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-123-worst in the country), and allowing 128.7 (11th-best).

The Cardinals are accumulating 234.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (25th-best in college football), and conceding 102.3 per game (49th).

The Cardinals have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In Ball State's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Out of Ball State's 10 games with a set total, three have hit the over (30%).

Ball State has been an underdog in nine games this season and won two (22.2%) of those contests.

Ball State has entered four games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is in those contests.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has compiled 583 yards (53 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 907 yards on 196 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has rushed for 587 yards on 114 carries with seven touchdowns.

Qian Magwood's 346 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 38 receptions on 59 targets with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has totaled 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Tanner Koziol's 54 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Sidney Houston Jr. has eight sacks to pace the team, and also has 11 TFL and 47 tackles.

Keionte Newson, Ball State's tackle leader, has 60 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Tyler Potts leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 13 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

