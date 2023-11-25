The Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-2) hit the road for a MAC battle against the Ball State Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium.

On defense, Miami (OH) has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 318.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (343.6 yards per game). Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 18.5 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 61st with 25.1 points surrendered per contest.

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Ball State Miami (OH) 302.9 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.6 (103rd) 325.2 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (23rd) 162.1 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (63rd) 140.8 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (114th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 9 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 583 yards on 65-of-98 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has run the ball 196 times for 907 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kiael Kelly has run for 587 yards across 114 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has collected 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 346 (31.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has put together a 332-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 27 passes on 41 targets.

Tanner Koziol has racked up 277 reciving yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 pass yards for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 140 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 148 times for 776 yards (70.5 per game), scoring nine times.

Kenny Tracy has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 248 yards (22.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 642 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 58 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 24 passes for 332 yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cade McDonald has hauled in 21 catches for 281 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (OH) or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.