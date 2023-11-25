The Miami (OH) RedHawks are expected to come out on top in their game against the Ball State Cardinals at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-4.5) Over (35.5) Miami (OH) 27, Ball State 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Miami (OH) vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance to win.

The Cardinals are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year, Ball State is 5-2 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Cardinals' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for Ball State this year is 11.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the RedHawks a 66.7% chance to win.

The RedHawks' record against the spread is 8-2-0.

In games they have played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 6-0.

Out of 10 RedHawks games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The total for this game is 35.5, 7.7 points fewer than the average total in Miami (OH) games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 28.2 16.5 29.6 10.2 27.0 21.7 Ball State 18.5 25.1 22.4 16.0 15.3 32.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.