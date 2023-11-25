Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Arizona State?

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Arizona 35, Arizona State 15
  • Arizona has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
  • This season, Arizona State has been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.
  • The Sun Devils have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Wildcats have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arizona (-12.5)
  • Arizona has eight wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.
  • This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Arizona State owns a record of 5-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Sun Devils have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (49.5)
  • Seven of Arizona's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.
  • In the Arizona State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 49.4 points per game, 0.1 points fewer than the over/under of 49.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.1 55.1 61.1
Implied Total AVG 34.5 32.4 36.6
ATS Record 8-2-0 5-0-0 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Arizona State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.8 54.3 48
Implied Total AVG 33 33.5 32.3
ATS Record 5-4-1 2-3-1 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-5 1-3

