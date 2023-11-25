Best Bets & Odds for the Arizona vs. Arizona State Game – Saturday, November 25
Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Arizona vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Arizona vs. Arizona State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arizona 35, Arizona State 15
- Arizona has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, Arizona State has been the underdog 10 times and won two of those games.
- The Sun Devils have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Wildcats have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona (-12.5)
- Arizona has eight wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Arizona State owns a record of 5-4-1 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, the Sun Devils have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
Parlay your bets together on the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- Seven of Arizona's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49.5 points.
- In the Arizona State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 49.4 points per game, 0.1 points fewer than the over/under of 49.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.1
|55.1
|61.1
|Implied Total AVG
|34.5
|32.4
|36.6
|ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-0-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
Arizona State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.8
|54.3
|48
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33.5
|32.3
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|2-3-1
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-8
|1-5
|1-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.