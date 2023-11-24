The Xavier Musketeers (3-2) play the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (35%).

Xavier has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 51st.

The Musketeers score only 3.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs give up (69).

Xavier has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Bryant has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 315th.

The Bulldogs' 77.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Bryant has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last year, ceding 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

At home, Xavier averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bryant averaged 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

At home, Bryant made 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.1). Bryant's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2023 @ Purdue L 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule