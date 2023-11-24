The matchups in a Friday NCAA Women's Hockey lineup sure to please include Yale playing Sacred Heart.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Sacred Heart vs Yale

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Penn State vs Dartmouth

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UConn vs Quinnipiac

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!