There are plenty of exciting matchups on Friday's college basketball schedule, including a UConn Huskies taking on the UCLA Bruins.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Washington State vs. UMass

TV: FloHoops

No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hertz Arena

Hertz Arena Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky

TV: FloHoops

No. 20 Louisville Cardinals vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center

Leonard E. Merrell Center Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Louisville vs. Alabama

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina

TV: SEC Network+

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Colorado

TV: ESPN3

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Maryland Terrapins

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Green Bay vs. Maryland

TV: FloHoops

No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch LSU vs. Niagara

TV: FloHoops

No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Vermont Catamounts

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Venue: Hertz Arena

Hertz Arena Location: Estero, Florida

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Vermont

TV: FloHoops

McNeese Cowgirls vs. No. 14 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch McNeese vs. Baylor

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. NC State