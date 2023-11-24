The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) are big, 36.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -36.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana has played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 146.5 points.

Southern Indiana's games this season have had an average of 136.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Southern Indiana is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Southern Indiana's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Duke's .500 mark (2-2-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 75% 84.8 148.6 64.6 137.6 146.0 Southern Indiana 1 20% 63.8 148.6 73.0 137.6 143.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (64.6).

Southern Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when it scores more than 64.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 36.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Southern Indiana 3-2-0 0-0 2-3-0

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Southern Indiana 16-0 Home Record 10-4 4-6 Away Record 5-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.