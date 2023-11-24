The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
169th 72 Points Scored 75.8 77th
30th 63.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
20th 35.6 Rebounds 35 30th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.7 12th
70th 14.6 Assists 12.7 204th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.