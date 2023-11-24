Friday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (4-1) versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-57 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 86, Southern Indiana 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-29.2)

Duke (-29.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Duke has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Southern Indiana's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Devils are 3-1-0 and the Screaming Eagles are 2-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball), and give up 73.0 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

Southern Indiana wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 33.0 rebounds per game, 204th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.0.

Southern Indiana hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Southern Indiana has committed 4.0 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (278th in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (320th in college basketball).

