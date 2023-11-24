The Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-36.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-36.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Betting Trends

Southern Indiana has covered three times in five chances against the spread this year.

Duke has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

In the Blue Devils' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

