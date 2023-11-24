The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

Southern Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 276th.

The Screaming Eagles' 63.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 64.6 the Blue Devils allow.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Southern Indiana is 1-2.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.5.

At home, the Screaming Eagles conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.

At home, Southern Indiana made 9.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.5). Southern Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.1%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule