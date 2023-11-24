How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Southern Indiana vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- Southern Indiana has put together a 1-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.2% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 276th.
- The Screaming Eagles' 63.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 64.6 the Blue Devils allow.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Southern Indiana is 1-2.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 76.5.
- At home, the Screaming Eagles conceded 66.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
- At home, Southern Indiana made 9.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (9.5). Southern Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.1%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tiffin
|W 68-65
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 79-78
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bucknell
|L 67-56
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/28/2023
|East-West
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
