The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Iowa is 4-0.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.
  • The 85.0 points per game the Mastodons record are 19.0 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (66.0).
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
  • When Iowa allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 3-1.
  • This year the Mastodons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.
  • The Hawkeyes make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Michigan L 80-61 Crisler Center
11/11/2023 Great Lakes Christian W 124-41 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
11/15/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-64 Banterra Center
11/24/2023 Iowa - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/3/2023 Wright State - Hilliard Gates Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.