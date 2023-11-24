The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Iowa is 4-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.

The 85.0 points per game the Mastodons record are 19.0 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (66.0).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

When Iowa allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 3-1.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule