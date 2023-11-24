How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 61.7 the Mastodons give up.
- When it scores more than 61.7 points, Iowa is 4-0.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 89.4 points.
- The 85.0 points per game the Mastodons record are 19.0 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (66.0).
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
- When Iowa allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 3-1.
- This year the Mastodons are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.
- The Hawkeyes make 50.0% of their shots from the field, 13.5% higher than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-61
|Crisler Center
|11/11/2023
|Great Lakes Christian
|W 124-41
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-64
|Banterra Center
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
