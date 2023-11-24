Friday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-1) squaring off at Hertz Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-63 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Mastodons enter this matchup on the heels of a 70-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mastodons were outscored by 3.1 points per game last season, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball), and gave up 65.7 per contest (217th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 62.7 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.1 more points per game than its season average (62.6).

The Mastodons scored 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged in away games (60.6).

Purdue Fort Wayne gave up 64.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.0 fewer points than it allowed on the road (66.9).

