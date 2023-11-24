How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) will visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Sabres-Penguins matchup on TNT and Max.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
|Penguins vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Sabres Prediction
|Penguins vs Sabres Player Props
|Penguins vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|Sabres
|4-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 47 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Penguins rank 16th in the league with 58 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|18
|12
|10
|22
|15
|14
|59.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|18
|6
|15
|21
|8
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|18
|9
|9
|18
|22
|17
|51.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|18
|5
|12
|17
|13
|10
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 61 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Sabres' 54 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|19
|4
|12
|16
|13
|14
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|19
|8
|7
|15
|7
|7
|28.6%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|19
|3
|12
|15
|11
|15
|42.4%
|Jeff Skinner
|19
|8
|6
|14
|10
|13
|38.9%
|Tage Thompson
|16
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.